Helium Discovery a ‘Game-changer’ for MRI Machines

While helium may be prevalent in the rest of the universe, it is much more scarce on Earth.

Which is why geologists are excited over the discovery of a helium field in Tanzania.

CHECK OUT: For the First Time Ever, US Scientists Have ‘Corrected’ Genetic Code for Heart Condition

It is hoped that the discovery in the Tanzanian East African Rift Valley will provide enough helium for the next several years.

“This is a game-changer for the future security of society’s helium needs and similar finds in the future may not be far away,” said professor Chris Ballentine, of the Department of Earth Sciences at the University of Oxford, according to the BBC.

Share The Uplifting News With Your Friends – Photo by Muffet, CC