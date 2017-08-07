Indian Boxer Hands Over Champion Belt to Chinese Opponent as “Message of...

Indian Boxer Hands Over Champion Belt to Chinese Opponent as “Message of Peace” for 2 Nations Culture

Sports by Good News Network

Heartiest Congratulations to @boxervijender for a brilliant victory!! Extremely proud. pic.twitter.com/5gtkXSwcDq — Vinod Chavda (@VinodChavdaBJP) August 6, 2017

As a gesture of unity and goodwill, this Indian boxer handed his recently-won champion belt back over to his Chinese opponent in order to ease tensions between their two countries.

Vijender Singh defeated China’s Zulpikar Maimaitiali in a 10-round fight at the National Sports Club of India on Sunday night when he won by the judge’s unanimous decision.

CHECK OUT: Player’s Honesty Costs Him the Match, But Wins Hearts w/ Sportsmanship

After he won by a 96-93, 95-94, 95-94 verdict, however, he said that he would be giving the belt back to his opponent in order to ease tensions amidst territorial disputes between the Chinese and Indian governments in the Himalayas.

The strained situation began in June over the mountainous Doklam plateau, a disputed mountainous region on the border of Bhutan, China, and India.

“I don’t want this title. I will give it back to Zulpikar,” said Singh after the ruling. “I don’t want tension on the border. It’s a message of peace. That’s important.”

Score Big With Your Friends: Click To Share – OR, Republish

Reprint