Man Had Heartwarming Reason for Proposing to His Girlfriend’s Sister First Uplift

Inspiring by McKinley Corbley

Ashley Schaus and her sister Hannah have always been very close – which his why Ashley’s boyfriend recently got down on one knee for both of them.

Additionally, Ashley is prepared to take over as Hannah’s legal guardian when their parents aren’t fit to care for her anymore.

So before the Santa Claus, Indiana-based boyfriend popped the question to Ashley, he first proposed to her sister and asked if she would be his best friend forever.

When Hannah said yes, he then turned to Ashley and asked if she would be his wife.

Needless to say, she also said yes.

“I was very surprised. Will is wonderful, but he’s rather humble and so this gesture blew me away. She was so happy, and all I could think about was how special this was for her,” Schaus told WXIN.

(WATCH the video below)

(Photo by Bret and Brandie Photography)