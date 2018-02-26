Milkmen have always been a classic staple of English towns – and now, thanks to a BBC documentary about the planet, more and more London residents are returning to their roots and turning their business over to milkmen.

UK-based dairy delivery company Milk & More has seen a surge in business since the release of Blue Planet II, a David Attenborough-narrated series of nature documentaries.

RELATED: Heartfelt Letter From 5-Year-old Causes Restaurant Chain to Swap Plastic Straws for Paper

The show, which has already inspired a host of other environmentally-friendly initiatives, gives an in-depth look on the dangers of plastic pollution and why people need to use less wasteful forms of packaging.

According to the BBC, Milk & More has had 2,500 new customers since the release of Blue Planet II. The company’s website visits have also doubled.

Additionally, glass bottles were only requested by customers about 50% of the time. After the documentary’s release, over 90% of customers have requested glass milk bottles instead of plastic.

(WATCH the video below)

Deliver Some Positivity To Your Friends: Click To Share – Photo by BBC