NBA Team Hosts Tinder Night and Then Pays for Love Birds’ Wedding

This lovely couple is preparing to say “I do” – and it’s all thanks to the basketball team who hosted them two years ago.

The themed event, which is only unique to the Hawks, allows fans to use the Tinder app inside the arena and gain access to special perks and meet up with matches in real time.

After Armstrong and McClesky swiped right, the couple continued to date. They were spotted several times at the Phillips Arena for playoffs and concerts following the original Tinder date night.

Had 2 surprise my favorite tinder match @averylarmstrong 4 game 5. Finals week can't stop @ATLHawks date night! #393 pic.twitter.com/bDKdK32e7R — Ben Mccleskey (@BMccleskeyNRP) April 30, 2015

S/O the @ATLHawks for having @averylarmstrong & I back out for our Tinder night return! #393rdmatch Tinder Night 2.0 pic.twitter.com/HckaZDoV7L — Ben Mccleskey (@BMccleskeyNRP) March 20, 2016

More notably, they returned for Tinder Night 2.0 where they met with Hawks CEO Steve Koonin.

Koonin was so excited over the Hawks’ involvement with their relationship, he offered to pay for their wedding – assuming they ever got married. “My treat”, said the CEO.

Two years after the fateful Tinder event, Armstrong reached out to Koonin and asked if he was serious about the offer. Armstrong and McClesky, who recently had a baby, said they’re finally ready to tie the knot.

Hey @ATLHawks remember when you said you'd pay for mine + @BMccleskeyNRP wedding? Well the 3 of us are ready-we hope the offer still stands! pic.twitter.com/3y5U7aRiZK — Avery Armstrong (@averylarmstrong) July 7, 2017

Koonin says he still plans on honoring his word and picking up the tab for the couple’s wedding.

“Avery and Ben: We are super excited for how your relationship has grown since you met at our first Swipe Right Night, and I will absolutely make good on my promise for the Hawks to host your wedding,” wrote Koonin. “We can’t wait to start making plans and meet your new little one.”

