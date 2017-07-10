Officer Goes Above and Beyond For Stranded Family

This police officer went above and beyond the call of duty when he found out that a family of four had been left stranded miles away from their home.

Police Sergeant Morgan of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department found the family at a local hotel without a means of getting home.

Moved by their situation, Morgan and Officer Maurice Norris looked up the price of four Greyhound bus tickets back to the city. Morgan then set up a GoFundMe campaign to pay for the tickets and posted a plea on social media for his friends to help the struggling family.

Within 2 hours, the page had raised double its original goal. The officers even used the excess money to buy the family some food for their bus ride home.

The police later posted about the officer’s “nice work” on Facebook – and judging by the happy smiles on the family’s faces, the officer did indeed do his job well.

