In honor of International Women’s Day, the Indian government has just launched a line of biodegradable sanitary pads that will soon be sold to women of all ages and demographics.

The “Suvidha” pads, which will be sold for Rs. 2.50 a pop ($0.15), are going to be made available in 3,200 Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Jan Aushadhi centers across the country.

The centers are a part of the country’s Department of Pharmaceuticals campaign to make medications and prescription drugs available to the masses for affordable prices.

The cheap, oxo-biodegradable napkins will especially be welcomed by underprivileged women who have voiced their dissent towards India’s 12% tax on feminine hygiene products in the past.

According to NDTV, Ananth Kumar, the Union Minister for Chemicals & Fertilizers and Parliamentary Affairs, said: “This affordable sanitary pad will promote hygiene, ease of disposal as well as keep the environment clean.”

The pads will be released into stores nationwide on May 28th – which also happens to be World Menstrual Hygiene Day.

