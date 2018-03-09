 Female Archives - Good News Network
On Women’s Day, Government Launches Biodegradable Sanitary Pads

Celebrate International Women’s Day With These 5 Badass Women in Science

Look at This Quick Guide to the Habits, Advice, and Inspiration of the World’s Most Successful Women

Saudi Women Can Now Do More Than Drive; They Can Enjoy Sports Games With the Men

The First Self-Defense Studio in the Middle East that Teaches Women to Fight Back

Pakistan Opens First Ever Violence Against Women Center

Meet the First Girl Scout Troop For Homeless Kids in New York City

It’s Official: Today is the First Ever National Rosie the Riveter Day

4 Young Girls on GoFundMe Have Done More for the World Than Most Adults

Couple Creates Safety Alarm for Female Joggers ‘As Loud as a Rock Concert’

World’s Oldest Golfing Club to Finally Admit Women

Physician Invents Reconstructive Surgery For Female Genital Mutilation

Poland to Teach Free Nationwide Self-Defense Classes For Women

Women Find Empowerment and Fun In Female Baseball League

Trudeau Announces Canadian Bank Note Will Feature ‘Iconic’ Woman

First Woman to Win ‘Nobel Prize of Math’

Mosunmola Abudu CC-Nkemonwudiwe

Africa’s Oprah? Nigerian Woman Launches First Continent-wide African Entertainment TV

No women sign Marriott Jeddah gym

Saudi Arabia To Allow Women’s Sports Clubs

squash player Maria Toorpakai - courtesy of website

No Longer In Disguise, Female Pakistani Can Train as Squash Champion

Saudi Arabia King Abdullah

Saudi King Grants Women Seats on Advisory Council for 1st Time

