Pit Bulls Save Children From Venomous Snake Lurking in Their Yard Uplift

Pets by McKinley Corbley

While pit bulls might sometimes get a bad rap, these two pups are being hailed as heroes after they rescued a youngster from a copperhead snake.

Last week, Slayer and Paco the pit bulls were playing in the yard of their home with their owner’s grandchildren: 4-year-old Zayden and 1-year-old Mallory.

While Butt went to investigate the source of the dogs’ distress, her grandchildren were taken inside by their parents.

Butt then saw a copperhead sitting in the grass.

The dogs continued to stand guard over until the snake lashed out and bit Paco on the elbow and Slayer on the snout.

Slayer then killed the snake and the dogs were rushed to the emergency animal veterinarian 40 minutes away in Brandon, Florida.

But don’t worry – after being treated with antivenin, Slayer and Paco are now recovering back home, and their family is overwhelmed with gratitude.

“There’s nothing I can say or do to show how grateful I am,” Butt told TODAY. “How do you thank someone for saving your loved ones?”

Well for starters, the Butt family has rewarded Slayer and Paco with plenty of treats and toys – and of course, tons of cuddles and kisses.

