He Proposed During Garth Brooks Show, Singer Stops Mid-song and Offers to Pay For Honeymoon

by McKinley Corbley

This couple were given the best engagement gift anyone could ask for – and they received it only seconds after she said yes.

Drew Bargsley and Chelsea Townsend were enjoying the Garth Brooks concert in Oklahoma City on Saturday night when Bargsley interrupted the show with an important question.

After Townsend said yes, Brooks took notice of the sweet gesture and brought the song to a screeching halt.

The musician briefly chatted with the couple and asked whether they had a date or honeymoon destination in mind.

When they said no, Brooks then said that he would be more than happy to pay for the honeymoon if they decided on Hawaii.

Bargsley and Townsend were shocked – and understandably delighted.

The happy couple has since become inundated with congratulatory well wishes. Bargsley posted the gleeful news to his Facebook wall on Saturday.

“When you shut down the ENTIRE GARTH BROOKS CONCERT proposing to the love of your life… oops,” said Bargsley.

(WATCH the video below)

Reprint