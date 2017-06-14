This Rescue Bunny Reigns as the Furry Champ of Jenga

Pets by McKinley Corbley

Mordecai the bunny – or “Morty” for short – doesn’t have any thumbs; but that doesn’t stop him from absolutely dominating at Jenga.

After he was rescued by animal shelter workers, however, he was eventually treated for his condition and transferred to PETA.

A staffer named Kendall Bryant then adopted Morty as her own – and he has been enjoying a life of luxury ever since.

Morty now enjoys running around his new home, snuggling with Kendall, and “supervising” meal preparation in the kitchen – but most of all, he enjoys a good game of Jenga.

(WATCH the video below)

Reprint