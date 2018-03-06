🔊🔊Sound ON🔊🔊



When #science is done, it's fun to drop ice down a 90 m deep borehole in an #Antarctic 🇦🇶 #glacier ❄️. So satisfying when it hits the bottom.



Happy hump day. pic.twitter.com/dQtLPWQi7T — Peter Neff (@peter_neff) February 28, 2018

Even scientists can delight over the little things.

Take Peter Neff, for example – the Seattle glaciologist and his team had just finished drilling a 295-foot (90 meter) borehole in an Antarctic glacier when they decided to just drop a massive piece of ice down the gaping tunnel.

The resulting sound is unbelievably satisfying; especially when it finally hits the bottom.

Even Neff and his team “could not contain their glee” over the wonderful incident.

Peter Neff posted video footage of the experiment to Twitter the caption: “When science is done, it’s fun to drop ice down a 90-meter deep borehole in an Antarctic glacier. So satisfying when it hits the bottom.”

Lest you think we were able to control our glee while putting #Antarctic #glacier ice back in the borehole it came from... pic.twitter.com/hjLyZe8Bms — Peter Neff (@peter_neff) February 28, 2018

