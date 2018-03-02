Humans are capable of extraordinary things – such as piercing a pane of glass with a needle.

The hosts of The Super Slow Show on Youtube traveled to China so they could film such an astonishing feat of skill performed by Shaolin Master Feng Fei.

The camera filming the throw was able to slow the footage down to 28,500 frames per second – and the result is incredible.

If you want to skip the details, just fast forward to about two minutes into the video for the throw.

(WATCH the video below)

