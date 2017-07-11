Ryan Reynolds Schemes With Dumped Teen After She Posts Hilarious Prom Photos

My boyfriend and I broke up a few days after prom, so I decided to "edit" the photos a little @VancityReynolds pic.twitter.com/Ecvn5Wkgb4 — Gabi Dunn (@gabidunn99) July 4, 2017

Deadpool would be impressed with this teen’s handling of a breakup.

High schooler Gabi Dunn took to Twitter last week when her boyfriend dumped her a few days after prom.

Dunn used her Photoshop skills to paste Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds over her ex-boyfriend’s face.

Though her editing skills weren’t of the highest caliber, they got the movie star’s attention.

Reynolds tweeted back to the teen with some rock solid advice on her next move.

We should photoshop me over his yearbook picture next. #DontMessWithGabi https://t.co/o0qFBXvSNi — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) July 6, 2017

As Dunn’s post started spreading under the hashtag #Don’tMessWithGabi, other teens contributed their own edited prom “dates”.

I did basically the same to my daughter's prom pic this year because her "date" was such a jerk. @cindyarboledatv pic.twitter.com/gq2wVPpApr — Anne Fields (@annefields) July 6, 2017

I did the same but with @DannyDeVito pic.twitter.com/fbmqGn7M8D — Leah Rose (@jazzlettuce) July 6, 2017

And then Twitter users started contributing their own Photoshop expertise.

made another one for ya. 😉 pic.twitter.com/zbHyD7xH6T — nai (@NaiChaliau) July 6, 2017

But the best contribution by far was from a Twitter user who gave Reynolds a verbal nudge, saying that a real prom photo with Dunn would take the cake.

What's better than an edit???

Having a photo with her in person 🙌🏻 in, fact I'd like 1 of those 🤔 — Natalie Holt (@Natalie_Lilie) July 6, 2017

