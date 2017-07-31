Scared 4-Year-Old Girl Calls Police to Check Her House for Monsters

When a little girl was scared of finding monsters in her new home, she knew just who to call: the local police.

4-year-old Sidney Fahrenbruch had just moved into a house in Longmont, Colorado two weeks ago when she started hearing spooky noises from around the building.

As a means of ensuring that her house was safe, she then called Officer David Bonday and asked if he could come over and help make sure that there weren’t monsters hiding under the furniture.

She asked Bonday to be her police partner specifically after meeting him at a community fundraiser a month earlier. Considering that Fahrenbruch is aspiring to be a police officer when she grows up, it is not surprising that she opted to call the boys in blue, rather than the Ghostbusters.

“It was probably one of the cutest things I’ve ever been involved with as a police officer,” Officer Bonday told ABC News.

(WATCH the video below)

