Sikh Community Saves Town’s Fourth of July Celebration Culture

Religion by Good News Network

When one of this town’s most beloved Fourth of July traditions was at stake, their religious community stepped up to help.

RELATED: Karma Comes Back Around for Man who Broke Religious Rule to Help Boy

When they mayor of the city mentioned the dilemma to a local Sikh man, however, he said that the Sikh community would be more than happy to supply the extra funds.

“Visalia considers this to be very generous and helpful. We appreciate their show of patriotic support, as one of our newer groups of American citizens,” Visalia Mayor Warren Gubler told NBC News.

Thanks to the donation, the 120,000 Californian city residents were able to enjoy a dazzling fireworks display that they’ll never forget.

Click To Share This Sweet American Story With Your Friends – Photo by Gurumustuk Singh, CC