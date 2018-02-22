Yet another youngster has given an adult a valuable lesson in kindness.

Price Lawrence, who is a 6th-grade teacher at Highlands Elementary in Huntsville, Alabama, was in the middle of teaching one of his morning classes when his students noticed that he was acting a little strangely.

“This morning, during first period, my kids could tell that I was a little off,” Lawrence wrote on Facebook. “When they asked why I wasn’t acting normally, I explained to them that my wife’s father had passed away this weekend and that I was worried about her.”

The kids gave their condolences, and the class went on as per usual.

At the very end of the period, however, the students were filing out of the classroom when one of the girls slipped something into Lawrence’s hand.

It was several coins enclosed with a note with well wishes for Ms. Lawrence.

The youngster then looked up at the teacher and said: “This is for your wife. I know it was real expensive when my daddy died and I don’t really want ice cream today anyways.”

Needless to say, he was touched. He later took to Facebook to voice his gratitude and admiration for the student.

“I wish the world would pay more attention to children,” he said. “We could learn a lot from them.”

Since he posted a photo of the gift to social media earlier this week, it has already been shared a quarter million times.

