Support America's Treasures and Enjoy Free Admission During National Park Week

USA by McKinley Corbley

April plays host to nature lovers’ favorite week of the year: National Park Week. And, free admission is part of the celebration.

Starting on April 16th and running until April 24th—a week that contains Earth Day—all national parks in the United States will be admission free. From Yosemite to the Grand Canyon, all 417 of the most beautiful landscapes in the country will be open to the public without any entrance fees, commercial tour fees, or transportation entrance fees attached.

This summer in particular marks the 101st birthday of the National Park Service. To find a park near you, you can check out the National Park Service website.

You can also support the National Park Service’s mission in a host of ways; you can make a donation to help protect the over 84 million acres of land preserved by the organization; join the parks community, or renew your membership if you already have one; or buy a gift from the national parks gift guide.

Reprint (Photo by Todd Wendy, CC)