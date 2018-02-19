Africa Archives - Good News Network

Sign in
Tags
Africa
Tag: Africa
African Children Hear a Fiddle for the First Time and Their Reaction is Priceless
Feb 19, 2018
Kids
700 Abductees Escape Boko Haram, Nigerian President Says Group is ‘Beaten’
Jan 2, 2018
World
How Chickens and Goats Caused Likelihood of Child Marriage to Plummet by 90%
Dec 17, 2017
World
Rats Are Saving Elephants From Hidden Landmines on Their Migration Routes
Nov 27, 2017
Environment
This Group is Encouraging Muslims and Christians to Find Peace
Nov 6, 2017
Religion
Guy Uses 100 Balloons to Fly Miles in a Lawn Chair With the Funniest Navigation System
Oct 30, 2017
Inspiring
A World First: It Took 4 Years to Film Sand Cat Cubs in the Wild, and They’re So Precious
Oct 11, 2017
Environment
Britain Announces Plan to Ban Antique Ivory Trade
Oct 7, 2017
World
When Politician Disses African Education Fundraiser, the Backlash Raises $250K Instead
Sep 26, 2017
World
Woman Meets Her Internet Scammer, Helps Him Give Up Crime, and Pays for His College
Sep 24, 2017
Inspiring
Tunisia Lifts Ban on Muslim Women Marrying Non-Muslims
Sep 14, 2017
World
AIDS is No Longer the Leading Cause of Death in Africa
Aug 27, 2017
World
Drones Now Protecting African Elephants Thanks to American Businessman’s Funding Prowess
Aug 16, 2017
Environment
Even With Her Heart Problems, 8-Year-old Becomes Youngest Female to Climb Mount Kilimanjaro
Aug 1, 2017
Kids
Country Passes Landmark Law Banning ‘All Violence Against Women’
Jul 28, 2017
World
Boy Named Blessing was Born With Deformed Legs, But Watch His Award-winning Breakdance Moves
Jun 19, 2017
Inspiring
Veterans Find Peace Protecting African Wildlife from Poachers
Jun 4, 2017
Environment
50-Year-old Drug Saves Thousands of Moms After Childbirth
Apr 27, 2017
Health
World’s First Malaria Vaccine to Help Prevent Deaths in 3 African Countries
Apr 24, 2017
Health
Simple Contraption Saves Women From Having to Break Their Necks Just to Carry Water
Mar 30, 2017
World
