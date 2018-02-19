 Africa Archives - Good News Network
African Children Hear a Fiddle for the First Time and Their Reaction is Priceless

Kids

700 Abductees Escape Boko Haram, Nigerian President Says Group is ‘Beaten’

World

How Chickens and Goats Caused Likelihood of Child Marriage to Plummet by 90%

World

Rats Are Saving Elephants From Hidden Landmines on Their Migration Routes

Environment

This Group is Encouraging Muslims and Christians to Find Peace

Religion

Guy Uses 100 Balloons to Fly Miles in a Lawn Chair With the Funniest Navigation System

Inspiring

A World First: It Took 4 Years to Film Sand Cat Cubs in the Wild, and They’re So Precious

Environment

Britain Announces Plan to Ban Antique Ivory Trade

World

When Politician Disses African Education Fundraiser, the Backlash Raises $250K Instead

World

Woman Meets Her Internet Scammer, Helps Him Give Up Crime, and Pays for His College

Inspiring

Tunisia Lifts Ban on Muslim Women Marrying Non-Muslims

World

AIDS is No Longer the Leading Cause of Death in Africa

World

Drones Now Protecting African Elephants Thanks to American Businessman’s Funding Prowess

Environment

Even With Her Heart Problems, 8-Year-old Becomes Youngest Female to Climb Mount Kilimanjaro

Kids

Country Passes Landmark Law Banning ‘All Violence Against Women’

World

Boy Named Blessing was Born With Deformed Legs, But Watch His Award-winning Breakdance Moves

Inspiring

Veterans Find Peace Protecting African Wildlife from Poachers

Environment

50-Year-old Drug Saves Thousands of Moms After Childbirth

Health

World’s First Malaria Vaccine to Help Prevent Deaths in 3 African Countries

Health

Simple Contraption Saves Women From Having to Break Their Necks Just to Carry Water

World
