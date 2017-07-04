 Cerebral Palsy Archives - Good News Network
Man With Cerebral Palsy Lands Dream Job

Inspiring

Watch Cashier’s Sweet Gesture for Boy With Cerebral Palsy

Inspiring

These Engineers Customize Christmas Toys For Disabled Children

Inspiring

Robo-Spoon Allows Disabled People to Eat With More Control

Health

Police Help Boy with Cerebral Palsy Complete Bucket List Journey

Inspiring

Boy With Cerebral Palsy Runs the Skate Park in a Wheelchair (WATCH)

Inspiring

Watch What Runners Do When Man’s Wheelchair Breaks Mid-Marathon in NY

Inspiring

Big Hearts in Aisle Five: Grocery Store Buys Special Cart for Special Toddler

Inspiring

Nike Partners With Disabled Teen to Create Easy-Entry Shoe

Inspiring

Watch What Happens As Boy With Cerebral Palsy Tries to Finish Race #TBT

Top Videos

Woman With Cerebral Palsy Braves Controversial Surgery So She Can Ride a Bike – Now You Can’t Stop Her

Health

Amazing Artist With Cerebral Palsy ‘Paints’ With a Typewriter

Inspiring
Recycling cans developmentally challenged-by-Jerry Wolffe

Man With Cerebral Palsy, Autism Starts Can Collecting Business

Inspiring
homecoming queen with cerebral palsy-Waverly-Shell Rock-School

‘She Loves Life’: Teen with Cerebral Palsy Named Homecoming Queen

Kids
dj-gregory-pga-walk.jpg

988 Mile Walk, a Field of Dreams for Determined Cerebral Palsy Golfer

Sports

