Doctors Archives - Good News Network

Doctors on a Plane Save Woman’s Life by Constructing Makeshift Ventilator Out of Nearby Parts

Baby Born With Half A Heart Gets Second Chance At Life

Doctor Speeds Down Burning Highway On Motorcycle At 2am To Evacuate 8 Preemies From NICU

Thousands of Indian Doctors Fight Sexism by Delivering Baby Girls For Free

Woman Couldn’t Live With Her Lungs – so Doctors Removed Them in ‘World First’

This Doctor Broke The Law To Engineer a Better Nursing Home, And the Death Rate Plummeted

Injured Dog Wanders Into Hospital Like He Knew Doctors Were There to Help

Program Helps Sick Kids In Hospital and After, Regardless of Ability to Pay

Chinese Doctor With No Legs Makes Her Village House Calls Using 2 Stools

Miracle Patient Finds He’s Working With Doctor Who Saved His Life (WATCH)

Marriage Proposal is First Thing She Hears After Cochlear Implant (WATCH)

Breakthrough Therapy Greatly Reduces Future Suicide Attempts by Forging Connection

Doctor Brings Caring on Campus With Mobile Medical Van for Homeless Teens

Wondering About Medical Issues? New Animated Videos by Doctors Can Explain

Virginia Jeep Club Shuttles 150 Nurses to Hospital During Blizzard (Video)

Being Frozen to Death Saved His Life, Now He Thanks Doctors (WATCH)

World’s Sexiest Doctor Raffles Himself for Date to Raise Money for Charity

Dr. Saves Baby’s Life With $20 Google Cardboard Virtual Reality Glasses

Doctor Carries Injured 280-Pound Man Two Miles to Safety

Doctor Fulfills Girl’s Wish to Hear Him Sing After Successful Surgery (WATCH)

