Doctors Archives - Good News Network

Good News
Tag: Doctors
Doctors on a Plane Save Woman’s Life by Constructing Makeshift Ventilator Out of Nearby Parts
Mar 6, 2018
Heroes
Baby Born With Half A Heart Gets Second Chance At Life
Dec 3, 2017
World
Doctor Speeds Down Burning Highway On Motorcycle At 2am To Evacuate 8 Preemies From NICU
Oct 23, 2017
Heroes
Thousands of Indian Doctors Fight Sexism by Delivering Baby Girls For Free
Apr 4, 2017
World
Woman Couldn’t Live With Her Lungs – so Doctors Removed Them in ‘World First’
Jan 28, 2017
Health
This Doctor Broke The Law To Engineer a Better Nursing Home, And the Death Rate Plummeted
Aug 5, 2016
Health
Injured Dog Wanders Into Hospital Like He Knew Doctors Were There to Help
May 29, 2016
Animals
Program Helps Sick Kids In Hospital and After, Regardless of Ability to Pay
Apr 16, 2016
Your Blogs
Chinese Doctor With No Legs Makes Her Village House Calls Using 2 Stools
Apr 11, 2016
Heroes
Miracle Patient Finds He’s Working With Doctor Who Saved His Life (WATCH)
Mar 28, 2016
Inspiring
Marriage Proposal is First Thing She Hears After Cochlear Implant (WATCH)
Mar 23, 2016
Top Videos
Breakthrough Therapy Greatly Reduces Future Suicide Attempts by Forging Connection
Mar 3, 2016
Health
Doctor Brings Caring on Campus With Mobile Medical Van for Homeless Teens
Feb 23, 2016
Health
Wondering About Medical Issues? New Animated Videos by Doctors Can Explain
Feb 20, 2016
Health
Virginia Jeep Club Shuttles 150 Nurses to Hospital During Blizzard (Video)
Jan 23, 2016
USA
Being Frozen to Death Saved His Life, Now He Thanks Doctors (WATCH)
Jan 22, 2016
Health
World’s Sexiest Doctor Raffles Himself for Date to Raise Money for Charity
Jan 20, 2016
USA
Dr. Saves Baby’s Life With $20 Google Cardboard Virtual Reality Glasses
Jan 8, 2016
Health
Doctor Carries Injured 280-Pound Man Two Miles to Safety
Jan 6, 2016
Heroes
Doctor Fulfills Girl’s Wish to Hear Him Sing After Successful Surgery (WATCH)
Jan 3, 2016
Inspiring
