Litter Archives - Good News Network

Tag: Litter
Defying Their Bullying, Teen Called “Trash Girl” Continues to Save the Planet
Feb 20, 2018
Kids
These Tobacco Filters Grow into Plants When Littered
Aug 7, 2017
Business
Homeless Community Cleans Up 24 Tons of Trash in San Jose
Aug 5, 2016
Inspiring
New Edible Rings on 6-Packs Can Feed Animals Instead of Harming Them
May 19, 2016
Environment
Marty the Recycle Guy Lives Along Desert Highway, Keeps it Clean For a Living
May 4, 2016
Inspiring
Clean-Up Superhero Caught on Camera Dancing While Picking Up Litter (WATCH)
Dec 11, 2015
Inspiring
How 550 Volunteers Transformed a Filthy, Waste-filled Train Station in India
Apr 25, 2015
World
India’s New Leader Wields Broom in Nationwide ‘Clean India’ Campaign
Oct 4, 2014
World
60,000 Volunteer for Great Canadian Shoreline Cleanup
Sep 26, 2014
Environment
Baltimore’s Water Wheel Keeps On Turning, Pulling In Tons Of Trash
Jun 26, 2014
USA
Plastic Bags Make Fine Diesel Fuel: Report
Mar 8, 2014
Science
Vancouver Launches World’s First Cigarette-butt Recycling Program
Nov 18, 2013
World
Plastic Trash Washed Up on Shore Looks Much Better as Art
Oct 14, 2013
Celebrities
Company to Turn Sea Plastic into Bottles in Pioneering Recycling Plan
Mar 8, 2013
Environment
Robot Built to Harvest Space Junk, Recycle Dead Satellite Parts
Feb 4, 2013
Science
Hawaii Becomes First State to Ban Plastic Bags at Checkout
May 17, 2012
Environment
Love of Rivers Leads Man to Collect 7 Million Pounds of Trash
Jul 27, 2011
Jul 27, 2011
Environment
Climbers Launch Expedition to Clear Everest Trash
Apr 10, 2011
Sports
Houses Built on Plastic Bottles Combat Poverty, and Litter (Video)
Oct 17, 2007
Inspiring
Page 1 of 2
