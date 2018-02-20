 Litter Archives - Good News Network
Defying Their Bullying, Teen Called “Trash Girl” Continues to Save the Planet

Kids

These Tobacco Filters Grow into Plants When Littered

Business

Homeless Community Cleans Up 24 Tons of Trash in San Jose

Inspiring

New Edible Rings on 6-Packs Can Feed Animals Instead of Harming Them

Environment

Marty the Recycle Guy Lives Along Desert Highway, Keeps it Clean For a Living

Inspiring

Clean-Up Superhero Caught on Camera Dancing While Picking Up Litter (WATCH)

Inspiring

How 550 Volunteers Transformed a Filthy, Waste-filled Train Station in India

World

India’s New Leader Wields Broom in Nationwide ‘Clean India’ Campaign

World

60,000 Volunteer for Great Canadian Shoreline Cleanup

Environment

Baltimore’s Water Wheel Keeps On Turning, Pulling In Tons Of Trash

USA
lab gets diesel fuel from plastic bags-Illinios Edu

Plastic Bags Make Fine Diesel Fuel: Report

Science
Butt bin-Vancouver Mayor office

Vancouver Launches World’s First Cigarette-butt Recycling Program

World
trash art Alaska shoreline-KIP EVANS

Plastic Trash Washed Up on Shore Looks Much Better as Art

Celebrities
Plastic Montage-Plasticity conference

Company to Turn Sea Plastic into Bottles in Pioneering Recycling Plan

Environment
space robots recycle satellites-DARPA

Robot Built to Harvest Space Junk, Recycle Dead Satellite Parts

Science
Green is Good and canvas bags too

Hawaii Becomes First State to Ban Plastic Bags at Checkout

Environment
river-trashman-chad-pregracke

Love of Rivers Leads Man to Collect 7 Million Pounds of Trash

Most Popular
river-trashman-chad-pregracke

Love of Rivers Makes Him Eager to Do the Dirty Work

Environment
Mt. Everest North Face

Climbers Launch Expedition to Clear Everest Trash

Sports

Houses Built on Plastic Bottles Combat Poverty, and Litter (Video)

Inspiring
