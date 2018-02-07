 PTSD Archives - Good News Network
Thrilled Toddler Yells ‘Dad!’ After Adoption Decree is Announced

Inspiring

“Breakthrough Therapy” For PTSD Enters Final Round of Trials After Amazing Results

Health

‘Be Brave Ranch’ Cuts PTSD of Abused Children in Half

Health

Post-9/11 Charity Started with $500, Now Has Given $150Mil to Assist Wounded Veterans

USA

I Transformed Haunting Memories By Returning to Those Places With Gifts

Inspiring

FDA Says MDMA is Breakthrough Cure for PTSD After Shocking Success of Clinical Trials

Health

Veteran With PTSD is Creating Free Tiny House Community for Others Like Him

USA

Tough Veteran Sheds Tears When Surprised With Puppy for PTSD (WATCH)

Animals

Elderly Couple Share Their Farm With Vets Suffering From PTSD

World

Tiny Therapy Horses Have Big Impact on Hurting Humans

Environment

Abused Parrots and Traumatized Veterans Heal Together at Special Sanctuary

Animals

Veteran Helps Comrades “Walk off the War” With Hikes on Appalachian Trail

Heroes

Dog Saved From Euthanasia Ended Up “Saving” Veteran‘s Life

Heroes
soldier auto-mechanic therapy-Race2Recovery photo

Keeping Hands Busy Working on Cars Helps Disabled Soldiers to Heal

USA
video gaming by mzacha-morguefile

Groundbreaking Prescription Calls for Video Game to Treat Pain

Health
bass player Jonathan Lubner - Warrior Songs Inc.

Iraq War Vet Writes Music To Heal Comrades — But Says He’s No ‘Hero’

Inspiring

