PTSD Archives - Good News Network

Science
New Device From MIT Generates Electricity From Thin Air, an ‘Untapped Energy Source’
Science
That Ridiculous Voice We Use to Talk to Dogs? They Actually Love It, Paper Shows
Business
Company Offers to Pay Employees Up to $10 a Day to Cycle to Work
Animals
Watch What Happens When Woman Rushes into Police Station With Lifeless Puppy
Home
Tags
PTSD
Tag: PTSD
Thrilled Toddler Yells ‘Dad!’ After Adoption Decree is Announced
Feb 7, 2018
Inspiring
“Breakthrough Therapy” For PTSD Enters Final Round of Trials After Amazing Results
Jan 27, 2018
Health
‘Be Brave Ranch’ Cuts PTSD of Abused Children in Half
Dec 26, 2017
Health
Post-9/11 Charity Started with $500, Now Has Given $150Mil to Assist Wounded Veterans
Sep 11, 2017
USA
I Transformed Haunting Memories By Returning to Those Places With Gifts
Sep 10, 2017
Inspiring
FDA Says MDMA is Breakthrough Cure for PTSD After Shocking Success of Clinical Trials
Aug 29, 2017
Health
Veteran With PTSD is Creating Free Tiny House Community for Others Like Him
Aug 5, 2017
USA
Tough Veteran Sheds Tears When Surprised With Puppy for PTSD (WATCH)
Dec 16, 2016
Animals
Elderly Couple Share Their Farm With Vets Suffering From PTSD
Oct 24, 2016
World
Tiny Therapy Horses Have Big Impact on Hurting Humans
Oct 22, 2016
Environment
Abused Parrots and Traumatized Veterans Heal Together at Special Sanctuary
Aug 7, 2016
Animals
Veteran Helps Comrades “Walk off the War” With Hikes on Appalachian Trail
Oct 15, 2015
Heroes
Dog Saved From Euthanasia Ended Up “Saving” Veteran‘s Life
May 14, 2015
Heroes
Keeping Hands Busy Working on Cars Helps Disabled Soldiers to Heal
Jan 3, 2013
USA
Groundbreaking Prescription Calls for Video Game to Treat Pain
Oct 25, 2012
Health
Iraq War Vet Writes Music To Heal Comrades — But Says He’s No ‘Hero’
Jul 10, 2012
Inspiring
