Puerto Rico Archives - Good News Network

Power is Restored to Puerto Rican School Thanks to Boy’s Generous Heart

Kids

Watch Students Run Cheering Down the Hall When Power Comes Back on in Puerto Rican School

Inspiring

College Offers Free Semester of School So Hurricane Victims Don’t Get Blown Off Track

USA

Tesla Restores Power to Puerto Rican Children’s Hospital– And That’s Not All

USA

Clean Water Lands in Puerto Rico Thanks to Solar-Powered Filtration

USA

Misfortune Leads Man Preparing For Doomsday to His Destiny: Saving Lives in Puerto Rico

Inspiring

Google Company to Restore Cell Coverage to Puerto Rico With 30 Flying Balloons

USA

Watch Hamilton Star Push Awkward Celebrity Photo Fundraiser to $1 Million For Puerto Rico

Celebrities

Elon Musk Says He Can Fix Puerto Rico’s Energy Crisis

USA

Celebrity Chef Brings 45,000 Meals to Puerto Rico—and Won’t Stop There

USA

In Viral Video Puerto Rican Pup Lends a Paw to Help Clean Up

Animals

Gov. Christie Sending 1,100 Emergency Workers to Puerto Rico to Help with Hurricane Recovery

USA

Jennifer Lopez and ‘Despacito’ Star, Daddy Yankee, Donate $1 Million Each To Puerto Rico

Celebrities

200 Dogs Rescued From Euthanization Fate in Largest Overseas Airlift Ever

Animals
Puerto Rican parrot - USFW photo

Puerto Rican Parrot Population Expands by 25%

Environment

