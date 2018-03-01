If it had not been for the kindness of one boy from Illinois, these Puerto Rican students may have been forced to continue sitting through their classes in darkness.

7-year-old Avery Huddleston was heartbroken by the amount of damage sustained by the Caribbean territory following Hurricane Irma in September. So instead of celebrating his birthday this year and receiving gifts for himself, the first grader asked for school supplies to be donated to Puerto Rican schools.

Ameren electrical workers ended up distributing the supplies to the students of the La Escuela Rafael de Jesus elementary school in Rio Grande – but while they were there, they noticed that almost all of the classroom lights were still out.

Even though the facility had largely been without electricity since the hurricane, however, the workers noticed that some of the lights in the building were still on. Upon investigating the circuitry, they were able to repair the broken transformer and restore power to the building.

RELATED: When Kindergartener Has Her Shirt on Backwards, Classmates Are a Heartwarming Example of Kindness

The students were so overjoyed by the lights coming back on, the youngsters started dancing, cheering, and screaming with happiness.

Ameren worker Mike Beardsley told KTVI: “If it wasn’t for one kind gesture by Avery, a little 7-year-old boy, they’d still be sitting in the dark at this school.”

(WATCH the video below)

Power Up With Positivity: Click To Share With Your Friends – Photo by KTVI