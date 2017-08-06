A Tale as Old as Time: Senior Couple Chooses ‘Beauty and the...

A Tale as Old as Time: Senior Couple Chooses ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Wedding Photo of the Day by Good News Network

This sweet story is almost as beautiful as the beauty herself.

The internet has been enchanted by photos of Arlene and Harvey’s Disney-themed Beauty and the Beast wedding ceremony last week—and the couple is 64 and 70 years-old.

Guests donned yellow yamakas for the ceremony, and everywhere were red roses as centerpieces for all the tables.

Everyone is hoping the happy newlywed’s tale really will be ‘as old as time’.

(WATCH the video below)

Photo by Thomson and Thomson Photography