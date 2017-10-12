Texas Inmates Pool Funds to Donate $53,000 For Hurricane Harvey Relief News

USA by Good News Network

Some people might just write off these 6,600 inmates as criminals – but they are still trying to help their hurting home state of Texas.

Convicts from several jails and rehabilitation centers across Texas collectively donated $53,000 of their commissary funds to the American Red Cross for Hurricane Harvey relief.

Commissary funds are small allowances that are given to prisoners for them to buy hygiene products and toiletries in jail.

Texas Department of Criminal Justice spokesman Jason Clark told Dallas News that the average prisoner donated roughly $8 of their commissary funds to hurricane relief. Other inmates donated hundreds of dollars.

Regardless of the amount, however, choosing to donate a portion of their meager allowances was no small gesture for the inmates – and yet they still wanted to do it anyway.

“They were requesting to donate money,” Clark told Dallas News. “It’s just something they chose to do.”

