Texas Inmates Pool Funds to Donate $53,000 For Hurricane Harvey Relief
Some people might just write off these 6,600 inmates as criminals – but they are still trying to help their hurting home state of Texas.
Convicts from several jails and rehabilitation centers across Texas collectively donated $53,000 of their commissary funds to the American Red Cross for Hurricane Harvey relief.
Commissary funds are small allowances that are given to prisoners for them to buy hygiene products and toiletries in jail.
CHECK OUT: Inmate Asks to Donate Bone Marrow to Judge Who Put Him in Prison
Texas Department of Criminal Justice spokesman Jason Clark told Dallas News that the average prisoner donated roughly $8 of their commissary funds to hurricane relief. Other inmates donated hundreds of dollars.
Regardless of the amount, however, choosing to donate a portion of their meager allowances was no small gesture for the inmates – and yet they still wanted to do it anyway.
“They were requesting to donate money,” Clark told Dallas News. “It’s just something they chose to do.”
Click To Share The News With Your Friends – Photo by LeylanR, CC
Luke 21: 1 And he looked up, and saw the rich men casting their gifts into the treasury.
2 And he saw also a certain poor widow casting in thither two mites.
3 And he said, Of a truth I say unto you, that this poor widow hath cast in more than they all:
4 For all these have of their abundance cast in unto the offerings of God: but she of her penury hath cast in all the living that she had.
Luke 23: 40 But the other answering rebuked him, saying, Dost not thou fear God, seeing thou art in the same condemnation?
41 And we indeed justly; for we receive the due reward of our deeds: but this man hath done nothing amiss.
42 And he said unto Jesus, Lord, remember me when thou comest into thy kingdom.
43 And Jesus said unto him, Verily I say unto thee, To day shalt thou be with me in paradise.