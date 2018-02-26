Egypt has begun construction on what will become the largest solar park in the world.

The Benban Solar Park is expected to generate between 1.6 to 2.0GW of solar power by the middle of 2019.

For years, Egypt has largely depended on inexpensive fossil fuels for its energy needs. Due to the falling prices of solar panel components, however, the country hopes to generate at least 20% of their energy needs from sustainable sources by 2022.

The project is currently being built on a 14.3 square-mile plot of land that will host 32 different power plants near Aswan, according to the IFC.

“This project will help Egypt tap into its massive potential for solar energy and scale back its use of expensive—and polluting—fossil fuels. That’s especially important with the specter of climate change looming,” says Mouayed Makhlouf, IFC Director for the Middle East and North Africa.

