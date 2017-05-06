Turtles Landing on Hotel Beach Are Given Their Very Own Concierge

Turtles Landing on Hotel Beach Are Given Their Very Own Concierge News

Earth by McKinley Corbley

This hotel cares for all of its guests – even if they’re tiny reptiles emerging from the sea.

The Shangri-La Barr Al Jissah Resort and Spa in the small country of Oman plays host to one of the five nesting sites for sea turtles in the nation. Every year, up to 100 different turtles return to the hotel’s beaches to lay their eggs.

RELATED: Police Rescue Over 6,000 Turtles in Largest Wildlife Bust in the Nation

After spending two months learning absolutely everything about turtle conservation, Mohammed Al Hasani became the hotel’s resident turtle concierge. Mohammed arrives every morning to check on the progress of the nests and to protect the species from human interference. He also reportedly gives eco-tours to the hotel’s human guests so they can understand the role of the turtle’s conservation.

Mohammed loves his job, and tells of childhood memories when he first experienced reptile rescue.

“I grew up in Qantab, which is a small fishing village just along the coast from the resort,” Mohammed told Lonely Planet. “Since I was a young boy, I have been a keen fisherman. I saw many turtles in trouble caught up in fishing lines or nets, so I would help them.”

According to nest counts, the expanding turtle population has been nurtured along swimmingly, with as many as 4,100 new turtles born last year alone.

You Should Turtlely Click To Share This Story With Your Friends – OR, Republish

Reprint (Photo by Shangr- Las Barr Al Jissah Resort and Spa)