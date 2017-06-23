Vancouver to Eliminate Harmful Single-Use Packaging News

Vancouver has started their arduous journey towards becoming the greenest city in the world – and they’re kicking it off by beginning the process of eliminating harmful single-use packaging.

For starters, styrofoam is a major contributor to the city’s landfills. While the elimination of styrofoam altogether seems like the most obvious action, Vancouver plans on compromising with small business owners so they don’t suffer financially.

Additionally, over 2.2 million coffee cups are dumped into city landfills every year. Assuming the city issues a ban on wasteful single-use coffee cups, businesses will need to utilize compostable or recyclable coffee cups instead.

“[The cups] take up about 22 per cent of the volume of our on-street garbage system, and they’re costing us literally millions of dollars to deal with,” said councilwoman Andrea Reimer.

City representatives emphasize, however, that they will be ensuring the best possible methods of elimination for every stakeholder involved. As community proposals are reviewed throughout the summer, a public survey will eventually be made available in September.

All of these proposals are a part of Vancouver’s 2040 Zero-Waste goal. The plan, which was first launched in February 2016, consists of several ambitious environmental and renewable strategies that will make Vancouver the greenest city in the world by 2020.

“Cities around the world must show continued leadership to meet the urgent challenge of climate change, and the most impactful change we can make is a shift toward 100% of our energy being derived from renewable sources,” says Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson. “The future of Vancouver’s economy and livability will depend on our ability to confront and adapt to climate change. Moving toward 100% renewable energy is another way that Vancouver is working to become the greenest city in the world.”

