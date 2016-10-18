Watch High School Crowd Go Wild When Cop Jumps into Beyoncé Dance...

Watch High School Crowd Go Wild When Cop Jumps into Beyoncé Dance Routine

It doesn’t matter how old you are – anyone can get down with a bit of Queen Bey.

When there was a lull at a North Stafford High School pep rally, the students were shocked – and delighted – to see one of the police officers dashing onto the court during Beyoncé’s “Formation”.

The officer, Lietenant Deuntay Diggs, flawlessly copied every cheerleading move the squad could dish out.

When he ended in a splits, the crowd went wild and charged onto the court.

Diggs was already locally famous for dancing to Beyoncé at a police charity event – so when the school teachers asked them to do it for the pep rally, he figured it would be a good way to have some fun with the kids.

