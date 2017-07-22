Mom’s Reaction When She Finds Toddler Playing in Room Full of Baby Powder

Mom’s Reaction When She Finds Toddler Playing in Room Full of Baby...

Word to the wise: keep baby powder out of the reach of children.

Sheila Boevers learned this lesson the hard way when she walked in on her 18-month-old daughter Juliann playing in a bathroom full of baby powder. At that point, it might be best to enjoy the moment, even if the powder, especially if it contains talc, should not be inhaled.

Little Juliann then offered to help clean up by grabbing a tissue and attempting to wipe up some of the mess.

The patient mother then gave the guilty toddler a bath before vacuuming up the mess.

According to Inside Edition, she did become a little exasperated the following night, however, when she found that her daughters had gotten into the household supply of body lotion. Another lesson learned.

