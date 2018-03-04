The government of Canada has followed through on their promise to give youngsters free access to all of their national parks.

New budget reforms will permanently give free admission to any youth aged 17 or younger into more than 40 national parks and reserves.

“This budget recognizes something that every Canadian understands: that our quality of life, and our present and our future prosperity, is deeply connected to the environment in which we live,” Finance Minister Bill Morneau said in a speech on Tuesday.

Free admission for everyone was a popular benefit doled out throughout 2017, celebrating Canada’s 150th anniversary last year.

“The extraordinary beauty of Canada’s nature, parks, and wild spaces – these are central to our identity as Canadians.”

Young visitors will still be required to pay the normal camping fees, however.

Reprint (Photo by Parks Canada Youth Ambassador Program)