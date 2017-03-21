70-Year-old Ran Marathon on Every Continent in Just 7 Days

Chau Smith has already run 70 marathons during her time as a jogger – so for her 70th birthday, she decided to do something extra special.

That’s why Chau ran 7 different marathons on all 7 continents in the time span of only 7 days in January.

Though the differing climates proved to be a struggle and Chau suffered from severe sunburn, she still completed the challenge.

In the months preceding the marathons, Chau would use whatever time that she didn’t spend running her dry-cleaning business in Independence, Missouri to train.

“It took me eight months to really train,” Smith told CNN. “The last four months, I really put in long, long runs. Every week, I ran from 15 miles to 130 miles.”

Chau plans on attempting to run the Triple 8 Quest – the same series of marathons, but including the microcontinent Zealandia – with her running company Marathon Adventures.

