94-Year-old Graduates College Online with Bachelor’s and 4.0 GPA

Amy Craton didn’t see herself “just sitting around watching Netflix all day” in her old age, so she went back to school — and met her goal with timeless success.

The 94-year-old graduated from Southern New Hampshire University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in creative writing and English, and did it while earning a perfect grade point average of 4.0.

Craton had put a hold on her education in 1964 so she could raise her children full-time. When the senior decided to go back to school, she chose SNHU because it reminded her of her childhood growing up in the region.

“It feels good to graduate, to finish that part of my life, but I feel that I’m still on the road,” she said in an interview released by the school. “I have much more to learn.”

Which is why she’s already enrolled in a master’s degree program and studying daily assignments once again.

