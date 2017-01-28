Adorable Daughter And Dad Perform Duet Already Viewed By Millions

It’s hard not to grin while watching this adorable father-daughter duo perform a classic Pixar tune.

Claire Ryan and Dave Crosby of the YouTube channel Claire and the Crosbys are taking the internet by storm with their cover of “You’ve Got A Friend In Me” by Randy Newman from the movie Toy Story.

Since it was published earlier this month, the video has already wracked up over 5.2 million views – and counting.

Claire apparently has been musically inclined since she started playing with a keyboard when she was just one year old.

Now a 4-year-old, she is still winning over social media with her adorably charming voice.

