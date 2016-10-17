American Teen Graduation Rate Reaches Historic High News

USA by McKinley Corbley

During the 2014-2015 year, more American high school graduates are punctually getting their diplomas than ever more.

Black, Hispanic, Asian, Native American, low-income, disabled, and English-learning students have all showed promising gain, creating a whopping 83.2% graduation rate for the whole nation.

The District of Colombia showed the greatest improvement with a seven percent increase from 61.4% to 68.5% – this is a widely celebrated fact considering the urban environment of the District.

The state with the highest graduation rate is Iowa at 90.8% followed closely by New Jersey at 89.7%, and Texas at 89%.

The exciting numbers are largely in part to the last eight years of dedication that the Obama Administration has shown towards improving education and academic legislation.

In 2013, President Obama put forth his bold Preschool for All proposal to establish a federal-state partnership that would provide high-quality preschool for all four-year-olds from low- and moderate-income families. After the President’s call, many states took action and today, 46 states and the District of Columbia invest in preschool programs.

The Department of Education recently announced this year’s Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA)— available October 1 for the first time, three months earlier than the traditional January 1 date—so that more students can access the historic investment in financial aid and better information when they need it. About one million students submitted their FAFSA applications within the first ten days since the launch of the application, outpacing recent years.

