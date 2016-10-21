Anonymous Tip Saves Olympic Swimmer From Skin Cancer Culture

Shout out to the person that emailed the swim team doctor and told me to get my mole checked out. Good call. Very good call. 🙌🏼👌🏼 A photo posted by uoʇɹoɥ ʞɔɐɯ (@mackhorton) on Oct 20, 2016 at 5:09pm PDT

Skin cancer is one of the most common and treatable forms of cancer in the world – but if gone unchecked, it can still be life-threatening.

During the 2016 Rio de Janeiro games, someone emailed the swim team doctor and said that the 20-year-old Australian athlete should get a mole on his chest looked at.

The anonymous spectator turned out to be correct in identifying the spot as cancerous.

“Shout out to the person that emailed the swim team doctor and told me to get my mole checked out. Good call. Very good call,” he wrote, while giving the camera a thumbs up.

Horton has since undergone surgery to have the melanoma removed and is doing swimmingly.

