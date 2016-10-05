Baby From Nirvana Album Cover Recreates Iconic Image 25 Years Later Photo of the Day by McKinley Corbley

25 years later and the iconic baby who blessed one of the most famed 90’s album covers of all time has skipped past his teen spirit phase and into young adulthood.

Grunge rock band Nirvana released Nevermind in 1991 containing such hits as “Come As You Are”, “In Bloom”, and “Smells Like Teen Spirit”.

The baby in the swimming pool named Spencer Elden, decided to honor his musical roots and recreate the historic photo a quarter of a century later.

After paying the photographer $200 – which happened to be the sum that his parents were paid for the use of his photogenic infant face 25 years ago – Spencer paid homage to the beloved band.

The photographer talked Spencer out of doing the shoot naked like the original, but even with the lights out, the resemblance is still entertaining.

Photo by Spencer Elden