This Indian drug pricing regulator has just announced that vital cancer-treating pharmaceuticals have received dramatic price cuts over the course of the last year.

The price reductions range from 86% to 13% respectively, providing dozens of valuable medications to country residents for intensely more affordable costs.

The NPPA also applied price reductions to a dozen various diabetes medications with cuts ranging from 42 to 13%.

In addition to their efforts in making pharmaceuticals more affordable, the NPPA is currently investigating 24 different hospitals that have received patient complaints about being over-charged.

