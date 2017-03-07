Cancer Drug Prices in India Slashed by 86%

Cancer Drug Prices in India Slashed by 86%

This Indian drug pricing regulator has just announced that vital cancer-treating pharmaceuticals have received dramatic price cuts over the course of the last year.

The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) said there has been “a significant price reduction in cancer drug prices since March 2017” in a tweet. These price reductions reportedly apply to Iressa of AstraZeneca Pharma India; Dr Reddy’s laboratories’ Grafeel; Natco, and Emcure pharmaceuticals, among many others.

The price reductions range from 86% to 13% respectively, providing dozens of valuable medications to country residents for intensely more affordable costs.

The NPPA also applied price reductions to a dozen various diabetes medications with cuts ranging from 42 to 13%.

In addition to their efforts in making pharmaceuticals more affordable, the NPPA is currently investigating 24 different hospitals that have received patient complaints about being over-charged.

