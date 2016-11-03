Check Out This Bar’s Simple But Clever Way of Combatting Sexual Assault

This poster taped up in front of the women’s bathroom advises women on bad or dangerous dates to go to the bar and ask for Angela.

That’s because Angela is the pub’s code word for patrons who feel uncomfortable or endangered.

The poster reads: “Are you on a date that isn’t working out? Is your Tinder or POF [Plenty of Fish] date not who they said they were on their profile? Do you feel like you’re not in a safe situation? Does it all feel a bit weird? If you go to the bar and ask for ‘Angela,’ the bar staff will know you need help getting out of your situation and will call you a taxi or help you out discreetly—without too much fuss.”

The poster was created as part of the city council’s #NoMore campaign to end sexual assault. It’s been gaining traction on social media since a Twitter user published a photo of the notice to 30,000 retweets and counting.

