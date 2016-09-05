Crafty Humans Saved Pup’s Life By Making Him Special Feeding Chair Uplift

McKinley Corbley

If it hadn’t been for some persistently crafty humans, then this poor pup might have starved to death.

Eli couldn’t keep any of his food down, so his breeders gave him up to the clinic for special care.

X-rays showed that Eli had a megaesophagus – an organ that becomes swollen and useless, preventing any food from digesting.

Several surgeries proved fruitless at fixing the pup’s digestive situation and the situation seemed dire.

That’s when the office’s manager built a feeding chair for Eli that keeps his body vertical while he eats, allowing gravity to push the food into his stomach.

In just 3 weeks, the canine has gained over 30 pounds and has started a long happy puppy partnership with Savannah Amberson, his owner at the clinic.

(WATCH the video below)

