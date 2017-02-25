This Dad Will Melt Your Heart When He Sings in Sign Language with his Daughter

This Dad Will Melt Your Heart When He Sings in Sign Language...

This man’s family wasn’t able to provide all the support he needed when they found out he was deaf at 11 months old.

Recently, the father-daughter duo became an internet sensation after Kevin posted a video of himself and Bayleigh singing “If You’re Happy and You Know It” using sign language.

The two have other activities they love to do, like reading books, but they reportedly always have fun singing their little tunes together.

