Dearly Departed Internet Cat Gets Honorary Statue

Tombili was already a beloved feline friend in Istanbul, but after someone snapped a contemplative photo of the cat, he became internet famous.

In the picture, the portly pet is leaning against a stone wall staring off into the distance, seemingly lost in thought— maintaining an air of relaxed refinement while he ponders.

Since his passing in August, his friends and fans insisted that he be honored in some way for his famous meme of countenance.

So on October 4th – World Animal Day – local artist Seval Şahin unveiled a commemorative statue of the king cat’s famous pose.

May he forever chill on the benches of cat heaven.

