Dearly Departed Internet Cat Gets Honorary Statue
Tombili was already a beloved feline friend in Istanbul, but after someone snapped a contemplative photo of the cat, he became internet famous.
In the picture, the portly pet is leaning against a stone wall staring off into the distance, seemingly lost in thought— maintaining an air of relaxed refinement while he ponders.
So on October 4th – World Animal Day – local artist Seval Şahin unveiled a commemorative statue of the king cat’s famous pose.
May he forever chill on the benches of cat heaven.
