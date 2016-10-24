Dogs Dream About How Much They Love Their Humans, Says Harvard Psychologist

Dogs Dream About How Much They Love Their Humans, Says Harvard Psychologist Uplift

Pets by McKinley Corbley

Dog owners everywhere are rejoicing over new speculation from a Harvard psychologist saying that dogs dream about their owners when they sleep.

Canines and other mammals have been shown to have similar sleep cycles to humans – a phase of deep slumber followed by REM sleep. During this time, humans typically dream about whatever it is they were focused on during the day.

However Dr. Deirdre Barrett, a teacher and Clinical and Evolutionary Psychologist at Harvard Medical School, believes that pooches in particular dream about their human companions.

RELATED: Dogs Can Now Join NYC Diners at Outdoor Tables, Say New Rules

“Humans dream about the same things they’re interested in by day, though more visually and less logically,” Barrett told People. “There’s no reason to think animals are any different. Since dogs are generally extremely attached to their human owners, it’s likely your dog is dreaming of your face, your smell and of pleasing or annoying you.”

Click To Share This Pawesome Story With Your Friends – Photo by Pup Flix