Fire Forces Man To Sell Good Luck Pearl, Turns Out To Be Worth $100Mil

by McKinley Corbley

A Philippines fisherman was feeling down on his luck when a house fire forced him to clear out his possessions and change locations – until a good luck charm that he had kept under his bed changed his life.

When he was forced to sell it, the shocked tourism agent at Puerto Princesca told him that the 77 pound gem that he had kept hidden in his rundown wooden home was the biggest pearl in the world valued at £76 million.

The Pearl of Allah which is currently on display in the Ripley’s Believe It or Not! museum in New York City only weighs in at 14 pounds – five times smaller than the gem that the fisherman just handed in.

The monstrous prize measured at 1 foot wide and 2.2 feet long is going to be verified by the Gemologist Institute and other international authorities before hopefully going on display to attract more tourists in the little town.

