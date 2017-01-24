Flint Water No Longer Exceeds Federal Lead Limit News

USA by McKinley Corbley

Michigan state environmental officials have just declared that the levels of lead contained in the city’s water supply has just fallen to below the federal limit.

The federal “action level” is 15 parts per billion – but now according to a letter from the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality to Flint’s mayor, the concentration has fallen to 12 ppb.

The state has reportedly budgeted $27 million for the replacement of 7% of its lead service lines by late June.

“This is good news and the result of many partners on the local, county, state and federal levels working together to restore the water quality in the City of Flint,” the department’s director, Heidi Grether, said in a statement. “The Flint water system is one of the most monitored systems in the country for lead and copper, and that commitment will remain to ensure residents continue to have access to clean water.”

