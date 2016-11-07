Girl Hailed for Using Google Translate to Befriend New Student Uplift

Kids by McKinley Corbley

In this day and age, you don’t have to speak each other’s language to make new friends – you just need a phone.

10-year-old Raphael Anaya started going to Paloma Elementary in Temecula, California after his family moved to the town from Mexico.

Since the boy didn’t speak a word of English, the new environment was especially challenging.

RELATED: Teen Volunteer Wins $70,000 SUV in Charity Raffle, Then Stuns Crowd

Even though she didn’t speak Spanish, however, she used Google Translate to write a note to the boy saying “Would you like to sit with me today? Look for me and I will show you where I sit. We can color or simply tell scary stories. Thank you for your time, signed Amanda.”

Not only have the two become buddies through the phone app, but the school honored Amanda as Student of the Month for her spontaneous act of kindness.

(WATCH the video below)

Kindness Is A Universal Language: Click To Share