Grandpa Declines Seat on Metro and Stuns Passengers With His Strength
You don’t have to be in the Olympics to be super strong – and according to Wayne McEntire, you don’t have to be young either.
When a Brazilian man offered Wayne a priority seat used for the elderly and disabled, he politely declined – and decided to show off a little.
To the passenger’s shock, he took hold of a nearby subway pole and lifted his whole body into a perfectly horizontal line
Since his grandson Britton Barker posted the photos of his grandfather on social media, he has become Twitter famous and proved that age is just a number.
Someone offered my grandpa a preferred seat for elderly people on the subway and he did this pic.twitter.com/h7QjAM5rRw— Britton Barker (@b_flex14) August 11, 2016
