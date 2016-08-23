Grandpa Declines Seat on Metro and Stuns Passengers With His Strength

You don’t have to be in the Olympics to be super strong – and according to Wayne McEntire, you don’t have to be young either.

When a Brazilian man offered Wayne a priority seat used for the elderly and disabled, he politely declined – and decided to show off a little.

To the passenger’s shock, he took hold of a nearby subway pole and lifted his whole body into a perfectly horizontal line

Since his grandson Britton Barker posted the photos of his grandfather on social media, he has become Twitter famous and proved that age is just a number.

Someone offered my grandpa a preferred seat for elderly people on the subway and he did this pic.twitter.com/h7QjAM5rRw — Britton Barker (@b_flex14) August 11, 2016

