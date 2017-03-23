Grieving Orphan Dedicates Time to Making Other People Smile (WATCH) Uplift

Kids by Good News Network

6-year-old Jaden Hayes lived through the epitome of tragedy when he lost both of this parents in a very short period of time.

Jaden grieved the loss of his parents – but instead of wallowing in his sadness, the little boy decided to focus on other people’s happiness.

Jaden told his aunt and guardian Barbara DiCola that since he was so tired of seeing everyone looking sad all of the time, he wanted to make other people smile. So the two took to the streets with a bag of toys – including rubber dinosaurs and ducks – and gave them away to strangers who looked like they could use a pick-me-up.

The young orphan’s goal is to make at least 33,000 people smile; and judging by how talented he is at making people grin, that’s a pretty achievable goal.

(WATCH the video below)

